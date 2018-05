Getty Images

The Jets claimed cornerback C.J. Goodwin off waivers from the Cardinals, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Goodwin, 28, signed with the Cardinals on December 15 after the Falcons cut him. He played in 12 games for Atlanta last season and two with Arizona.

The Cardinals re-signed him April 3 before waiving him Tuesday.

He has played in 28 games with one start in his career.

The Falcons moved him from receiver to cornerback in 2016.