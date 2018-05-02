John Dorsey doesn’t see anything good about being on Hard Knocks

Because they have not been on the show in the last 10 years, haven’t changed coaches and didn’t make the playoffs the last two seasons, the Browns are one of six NFL teams that can be compelled to appear on Hard Knocks this summer.

General Manager John Dorsey said he’ll be OK with any decision that the league might make, but it sounds like he’d prefer if they chose someone else for a starring role on the HBO series chronicling training camp.

“I don’t believe we’re on Hard Knocks,” Dorsey said on ESPN Cleveland 850, via Cleveland.com. “I don’t think there’s anything good that comes out of Hard Knocks, but we’ll see.”

With Dorsey in his first season, the first overall pick in the draft in quarterback Baker Mayfield and several other notable acquisitions after an 0-16 season, the Browns have plenty of storylines for producers to craft a show around.

The Chargers are another team that can be forced to do the show and their General Manager Tom Telesco said earlier this year that he can see some benefits to the experience even if he is “not entirely” comfortable with inviting cameras into camp.

  1. If the NFL really wanted people to watch it, the only candidates should be the playoff/wildcard teams. Not teams that are trying to turn it around.

  2. If I was driving the clown car that is the Cleveland franchise, I wouldn’t want widespread exposure either.

  3. I think that most head coaches would hate to be on this long running orchestrated soap opera, or any so called reality show. Except of course in Dallas, where they sugar coat with names like all or nothing etc., and the coaches are exposed for what they truly are…paid actors.

  4. 2007 Chiefs (4-12)
    2008 Cowboys (9-7)
    2009 Bengals (10-6)*
    2010 Jets (11-5)*
    2012 Dolphins (7-9)
    2013 Bengals (11-5)*
    2014 Falcons (6-10)
    2015 Texans (9-7)*
    2016 Rams (4-12)
    2017 Buccaneers (5-11)

    *4 (of 10) on making the playoffs

    No team won fewer than (4) games in the year following their appearance.
    The Browns have not won (4) games in any season since 2015.

    In other words: it appears more likely to help than harm the Browns.

  5. If you hadn’t retained a Head Coach with one win in two seasons, then Hard Knocks would be off the table…

    However, my belief is Hue’s departure is a forgone conclusion and was kept, and neutralized during the draft, so that the GM could continue a vision of building a team without a new HC coming in with his preferred draft picks…

  6. “I don’t think there’s anything good that comes out of Hard Knocks, but we’ll see.” – John Dorsey

    Well, John, nothing to ever come out of Hard Knocks has been worse the Browns of the past three seasons.

    Go for the gusto. What could possibly go wrong?

  7. Just do hard knocks with the Jags every year. That fan base gets the raw deal from their owner already. He wont care. Does anyone even watch Hard Knocks?

  8. So Browns.

    All they had to do was get rid of a coach that most sane people would have fired anyway, and they were home free. Instead, they are in the crosshairs and if I were a betting man I would say they are definitely getting picked.

    Not saying they should have gotten rid of Jackson just to stay off HN, but it would have been one of a hundred reasons.

  10. The show has sort of ran its course with me. Just the same stuff over and over. Liked it for a while but wouldn’t care if they did it again. Seems like teams are doing this on their own over the internet.

  11. Not sure if it makes sense for the NFL to keep having GMs or coaches complain every year about not wanting to be on Hardknocks. Owners should either tell their employees to shut up about it or scrap the idea. But knocking the show that brings in revenue for the league isn’t a good idea.

  12. As a 9ers fan I hope I’m wrong, but if this was something I could bet on I’d put a paycheck on the 9ers being the team selected unless a team volunteers. There is a lot of buzz about the new QB and turn around of the team. The GM and coach aren’t camera shy and it’s one of the largest (probably the largest fan base) of any of the eligible teams. (arguably the second largest fan base the show has ever had behind the Cowboys)

