John Dorsey doesn’t see anything good about being on Hard Knocks

Because they have not been on the show in the last 10 years, haven’t changed coaches and didn’t make the playoffs the last two seasons, the Browns are one of six NFL teams that can be compelled to appear on Hard Knocks this summer.

General Manager John Dorsey said he’ll be OK with any decision that the league might make, but it sounds like he’d prefer if they chose someone else for a starring role on the HBO series chronicling training camp.

“I don’t believe we’re on Hard Knocks,” Dorsey said on ESPN Cleveland 850, via Cleveland.com. “I don’t think there’s anything good that comes out of Hard Knocks, but we’ll see.”

With Dorsey in his first season, the first overall pick in the draft in quarterback Baker Mayfield and several other notable acquisitions after an 0-16 season, the Browns have plenty of storylines for producers to craft a show around.

The Chargers are another team that can be forced to do the show and their General Manager Tom Telesco said earlier this year that he can see some benefits to the experience even if he is “not entirely” comfortable with inviting cameras into camp.