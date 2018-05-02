Mike Maccagnan: Sam Darnold will have “every opportunity” to earn starting job

AP

When discussing the addition of quarterback Sam Darnold in the first round of the draft, Jets head coach Todd Bowles said that the team has no timetable in terms of when they expect to see him in the starting lineup.

General Manager Mike Maccagnan sent a similar message during a Wednesday appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, saying “nothing’s been predetermined one way or another.” Maccagnan added that the lack of determination leaves the door open for Darnold to show the team he should start ahead of Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater.

“We’re going to basically expose him to everything,” Maccagnan said. “We’re going to give him the opportunity to go out there learn and earn the position. Of course our focus is not necessarily to throw him into the fire until he’s earned it. We’re very excited about him, his upside and potential. He’s going to have every opportunity to go out there and hopefully fulfill every potential we see in him.”

There have been plenty of cases where rookies have made it clear they are the top option before the summer is out, others when a change was made shortly after the start of the season and, of course, situations where a rookie season is devoted to learning while observing. The Jets will start sorting out which way things will go for Darnold during their minicamps and OTAs this spring.