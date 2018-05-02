More changes to the kickoff apparently are coming

Getty Images

The NFL isn’t killing the kickoff yet. But it’s moving closer and closer to getting whacked.

Judy Battista of NFL Media lists some of the key developments from Wednesday’s session of an ongoing “safety summit” as it relates to the kickoff. She says that the next wave of changes to the play will likely include eliminating the two-man wedge, preventing players on the kicking team from getting a running start, and allowing only three players on the return team to stray beyond the row of blockers who are in closer proximity to the members of the kicking team.

That still may not save the play. Via Batista, Packers CEO Mark Murphy believes that the kickoff rules will be looked at from season to season, with a “short leash” applied to the question of whether the reconfigured play reduces injuries. If not, the kickoff will eventually be gone.

These are the first substantive changes to the play that the NFL candidly calls the most dangerous in the game. Past adjustments had more to do with fewer instances of the play, via the promotion of more touchbacks. Now, the play actually will change.

The overriding goal is simple and clear: Reduce the high-impact collisions that occur when two players run directly at each other, at full speed. It’s a cocktail of Newtonian physics that results in major forces being applied to the human spine (specifically the C4-C5 area) when players instinctively dip their helmets at impact. If successful, these changes will reduce some of the factors that go into an equation that currently combines for a potentially explosive outcome.

If unsuccessful, get ready to say goodbye to the kickoff for good.

A cynic would say that, eventually, the kickoff is indeed going away for good, and that these changes are aimed at simply getting everyone comfortable with the inevitable.