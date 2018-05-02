NFL referee Walt Anderson resigns post as Big-12 officiating supervisor

Getty Images

Big-12 Conference Commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced Wednesday that Walt Anderson has resigned his position as Coordinator of Football Officials for the conference to focus on his full-time role with the NFL, via George Schroeder of USA Today.

Anderson become one of 21 full-time officiating hires by the league last year but continued to serve in his role overseeing the Big 12 as well through last season. It was a post he’d held with the conference since 2006.

Anderson joined the NFL officiating roster in 1996 and was promoted to referee in 2003. He’s officiated 17 playoff games, including Super Bowl XXXV (Ravens-Giants) as a line judge and Super Bowl XLV (Packers-Steelers) as a referee.

He was also the referee for the New England Patriots-Indianapolis Colts AFC Championship game in January 2015 that ignited the Deflategate fiasco.