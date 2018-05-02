Panthers waive tight end who failed PED test

Getty Images

The Panthers added tight end Kent Taylor to their practice squad last December, and he made news two weeks ago when he was suspended for failing a PED test.

He won’t get a chance to add to his Panthers legacy.

Per the league’s official transaction report, the Panthers waived the reserve tight end yesterday. He had signed a futures deal in January, but wasn’t expected to make the regular season roster or anything.

They filled his roster spot by signing tackle Korren Kirven, who had been recently released by the Jets and cleared waivers. The former undrafted free agent from Alabama has spent time with the Buccaneers and Browns as well.