Patriots pass on 2019 options for Phillip Dorsett, Malcom Brown

Posted by Josh Alper on May 2, 2018, 4:36 PM EDT
The Patriots have three 2015 first-round picks on their roster heading into the 2018 season and they’ve chosen not to exercise their option on any of their contracts for the 2019 season.

In addition to passing on the chance to hold onto defensive tackle Danny Shelton, multiple reports indicate the team also chose not to exercise the options on wide receiver Phillip Dorsett or defensive tackle Malcom Brown. Brown was the only one of the three originally drafted by the Patriots as Shelton came to New England in a trade with the Browns while Dorsett was acquired from the Colts.

Dorsett only had 12 catches for 194 yards for the Patriots after last year’s trade and he’ll be trying to earn playing time in a competitive group again this year. He had 51 catches in his first two NFL seasons.

Brown has been a regular up front since being drafted and has started 37 games in his first three years. That makes this decision somewhat more surprising than the other two, although the Patriots may feel they can work out a deal that sets up better for them than the $7 million-plus Brown would be set to make under the option.

7 responses to “Patriots pass on 2019 options for Phillip Dorsett, Malcom Brown

  2. Last year they were all in. This year they’re all out. Bill trying to destroy TB’s legacy while getting ready for 2019 draft.

  3. BB the GM fails again. Bringing in players that aren’t good enough. Or was it BB the coach, 1st round talent that he could not develop.

  4. Damn that Belichick, he doesn’t have a clue. He has only been to 3 of the last 4 Super Bowls.

    Obviously all of the other coaches have out-performed him. RIGHT???

    The haters are pathetic, you are what your record says you are.

  5. “Bill trying to destroy TB’s legacy while getting ready for 2019 draft.”

    That’s just a childish comment. Belichick is the foremost historian of the NFL today and has nothing but respect for the legacy he and Brady have created together. Lifelong professionals do do not act like 5 year olds because everything isn’t perfect every minute of every day.

  6. “BB the GM fails again.”

    Oh yeah what a failure. He’s only gotten the team to 8 out of 17 Super Bowls, 12 out of 17 conference championship games and the playoffs all but 2 years. That says he’s the best GM in the history of the game by the way, as no other GM or coach/GM has come close to that result.

