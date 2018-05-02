Patriots pass on 2019 options for Phillip Dorsett, Malcom Brown

Getty Images

The Patriots have three 2015 first-round picks on their roster heading into the 2018 season and they’ve chosen not to exercise their option on any of their contracts for the 2019 season.

In addition to passing on the chance to hold onto defensive tackle Danny Shelton, multiple reports indicate the team also chose not to exercise the options on wide receiver Phillip Dorsett or defensive tackle Malcom Brown. Brown was the only one of the three originally drafted by the Patriots as Shelton came to New England in a trade with the Browns while Dorsett was acquired from the Colts.

Dorsett only had 12 catches for 194 yards for the Patriots after last year’s trade and he’ll be trying to earn playing time in a competitive group again this year. He had 51 catches in his first two NFL seasons.

Brown has been a regular up front since being drafted and has started 37 games in his first three years. That makes this decision somewhat more surprising than the other two, although the Patriots may feel they can work out a deal that sets up better for them than the $7 million-plus Brown would be set to make under the option.