Pre-draft process fueled Baker Mayfield's rise to No. 1

Posted by Mike Florio on May 2, 2018, 9:34 PM EDT
AP

A week ago, it was becoming more and more clear that the Browns were serious about taking quarterback Baker Mayfield at No. 1. It’s now becoming more and more clear that plenty of teams had Mayfield as the top quarterback in the draft.

So how does that happen? Specifically, how does a six-foot quarterback who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.85 seconds become not only the first pick in the draft but also a guy who was coveted by more than a few of the teams that needed quarterbacks?

As one executive whose team was actively evaluating the quarterbacks in the 2018 draft explained it to PFT, if the draft had been held immediately after the college football season ended, Mayfield likely would have been a high second-round pick. It was the work that was done from the middle of January until the end of April that pushed Mayfield to the point where he became the must-have guy.

Browns V.P. of player personnel Alonzo Highsmith recently gushed about Mayfield’s intangibles, and Highsmith wasn’t alone. As the source explained it to PFT, Mayfield blew people away with his demeanor, his words, and his way, once the process of talking to him and interacting with him began.

Enhancing that assessment was the information obtained as scouts learned more about Mayfield from those who had dealt with him in he past. Most prospects kiss the butts of the people they should; Mayfield is among the minority who had a reputation for treating very well the people who couldn’t help him. And that’s a very big deal when it comes to how teams separate one player from another, especially when none of the prospects stand out clearly and obviously above the rest based on physical abilities.

So, basically, Mayfield was at one point on track to be Drew Brees, the prospect — a high second-round pick. Now, many think he has a realistic shot at becoming Drew Brees, the franchise quarterback — a highly-paid, highly-successful, first-ballot-Hall-of-Famer.

Not bad for a couple of six-foot quarterbacks who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.85 seconds.

13 responses to “Pre-draft process fueled Baker Mayfield’s rise to No. 1

  1. Time will tell … he hasn’t even had one NFL practice yet. And let’s not forget – he’s playing in Cleveland.

  2. Instead of picking Saquan and Chubb and creating a pretty decent team for the future, they chose a guy who may do ok but won’t be a franchise guy for years and a CB they could have traded down and picked later. Baker would have been there at 4.

  5. I dont think anyone is really thinking he’s going to be a first ballot HOF’er right now. I liked him and wanted him IF the Giants were going to go QB at 2, presently though he’s nothing more than a potentially good starter.

  6. And yet all the Pats fans laughed at reports that Belichick might have traded up for him. More than a few outlets and quite a few writers have said that Mayfield evolved into the top of this QB class. I don’t think that story was an agent’s arrogance at all. Good for the kid.

  9. Treating people well, and not ‘big-timing’ anyone; great point in his favor. Hope he’s successful.

  11. By that measure Tim Tebow should be well on his way to the hall of fame by now..

  13. The unfortunate reality is that Mayfield is entering a cesspool of personal political agendas that may derail his development. Jason La Canfora made the point today that Dorsey kept Mayfield’s identity secret until telling Hue Jackson two days before the draft. Mayfield’s name coincidentally came out shortly after the disclosure to Jackson intimating that Jackson was the source and opposed the pick as his passive aggressive answers during the draft made clear. Jackson was at the center of the Sashi Brown debacle (political career assassination?) and author of a 1-31 record yet Haslam continues to retain him. Jackson may sabotage Mayfield to try to regain the power he lost to Dorsey. Watch the interplay between Jackson and Todd Hailey carefully this summer; if the suspicions of many fans are correct a battle will erupt between Hailey and Jackson for the future of the Browns and Baker Mayfield. Also watch what Jackson says during training camp – and if he denigrates Mayfield while praising Tyrod Taylor. Haslam needs to sort this out before Jackson completely wrecks the team.

