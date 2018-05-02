Rams announce seven more rookie free agent signings

Getty Images

The Rams announced seven rookie free agent signings Wednesday.

USC receiver Steven Mitchell, Southeastern receiver LaQuvionte Gonzalez, Georgia Tech receiver Ricky Jeune, San Jose State guard Jeremiah Kolone and Weber State defensive tackle McKay Murphy were reported Tuesday.

The Rams also signed Southern Miss defensive back Curtis Mickell and Indiana linebacker Tegray Scales.

Mickell started his college career as a receiver before moving to the secondary. He made 85 tackles two sacks and three interceptions in his final two seasons.

Scales was named a team captain and MVP in 2016 when he led the country with 23.5 tackles for loss. He also had seven sacks and led the Big Ten with 126 tackles. Last season as a senior, Scales made 12.5 tackles for loss and six sacks.