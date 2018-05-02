Ravens won’t pick up option on Breshad Perriman

Getty Images

Much like Kevin White in Chicago, the decision on Breshad Perriman is as much about availability as ability.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Ravens will not pick up the fifth-year option for 2019 on Perriman.

Perriman has missed 21 of a possible 48 games because of injuries, and even when he’s well he hasn’t done much. He caught 10 passes last year in 11 games, after 33 in 16 games in 2016.

The Ravens appear to have planned around him, acquiring Michael Crabtree, John Brown, and Willie Snead in free agency and drafting two more wideouts last weekend.