Report: Arrest warrant issued for Robby Anderson

An arrest warrant was issued for Jets receiver Robby Anderson after he failed to appear in court, Andy Slater of slaterscoops.com reports.

Police in South Florida arrested Anderson in January after he ran two red lights while fleeing after they clocked him going 105 mph in a 45 mph speed zone. He originally faced a long list of charges, including harming a public servant and aggravated fleeing police.

But the felony charges were dismissed, leaving Anderson facing only misdemeanor reckless driving. He failed to show in court to address the charge, though, leaving him facing yet another arrest.

Anderson already is scheduled for trial in August for resisting arrest with violence and obstructing justice stemming from his arrest at a Miami music festival last year.

Anderson was the Jets’ leading receiver in 2017, catching 63 passes for 941 yards and seven touchdowns.