Report: Eagles will sign Joe Callahan

The Eagles are expected to sign quarterback Joe Callahan, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

The Packers waived Callahan on Monday.

The Eagles explored signing J.T. Barrett before he signed with the Saints.

Starter Carson Wentz continues his rehab from the ACL and LCL he tore in his left knee. He was injured in a December game against the Rams, and recovery time typically takes 9-12 months. While Wentz has set the season opener as his target for a return, the Eagles will have plenty of reps available in training camp and the preseason, not wanting to overtax Nick Foles.

Philadelphia also has Nate Sudfeld on its roster.

Callahan, an drafted rookie from Wesley College, was on the active roster for one game last season. He spent most of his two seasons in Green Bay on the practice squad.