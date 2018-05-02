Report: No sign of Earl Thomas as Seahawks begin Phase 2 of workouts

Getty Images

It appears Earl Thomas remains a no-show as the Seahawks began Phase 2 workouts Wednesday. The team posted 23 photos of the workouts, and Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports that the safety wasn’t represented.

Thomas’ continuing absence from the voluntary work isn’t a surprise.

The Seahawks may or may not have Thomas on the trade block; they may or may not be “counting” on him; the Cowboys may or may not still have interest in trading for him; and Thomas may or may not holdout in the absence of a new contract. Are you following?

Thomas and the Seahawks appear to know as much about his future as you and I do.

This much is known: Thomas currently is scheduled to make $8.5 million in base salary before becoming a free agent in 2019.