Report: Patriots won’t pick up Danny Shelton’s option

Getty Images

The Patriots aren’t planning to exercise the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Danny Shelton, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

New England still could sign him to a long-term deal, though.

The fifth-year option would have cost $7.14 million for the 2019 season, and the Patriots have no idea how Shelton will fit into their defense.

The Browns traded him to New England in March.

Shelton, 24, has played 46 games with 44 starts. He made 128 tackles and 1.5 sacks in three years with Cleveland, which selected him 12th overall in 2015.