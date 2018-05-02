Robby Anderson’s attorney says failure to show was misunderstanding

Getty Images

The attorney for Robby Anderson said the receiver did nothing wrong. Ed O’Donnell told Darryl Slater of NJ Advance Media that he never received notification that Anderson was due in Broward County court Tuesday, which is why neither he nor Anderson showed up.

“This was no negligence on Robby’s part, and certainly not on mine,” O’Donnell said, via Slater.

O’Donnell said he would sort out the misunderstanding Thursday.

A warrant was issued for Anderson’s arrest for failure to appear in court to face arraignment on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. Felony charges were dropped last month.