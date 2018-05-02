Robert Meachem’s money manager accused of stealing $1 million from him

Getty Images

A woman accused of stealing more than $1 million from former Saints receiver Robert Meachem was arrested Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

Meachem hired Tonya Lynn Adkism in 2010 to manage his finances. Instead, she faces charges of mail fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. If convicted of all charges, Adkism faces more than 300 years in prison.

An agent for Meachem declined comment to the Associated Press.

Meachem, a first-round pick in 2007, made $22.6 million in eight NFL seasons, according to Spotrac. He retired after the 2014 season.

Meachem briefly was jailed in Louisiana last year for failing to pay $388,000 in child support and alimony.