Saints owner has horse in Kentucky Derby

There may not be a Gronkowski on the track, but there’s still an NFL tie to the Kentucky Derby.

Lone Sailor, a 50-1 long shot in Saturday’s race, is owned by GMB Racing Stable and Saints owner Gayle Benson.

Via Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the horse drew the No. 8 post in yesterday’s draw, next to favorite Justify (3-1).

“We’re really happy with the post,” said Greg Bensel, the vice president of communications for the Saints and Pelicans. “Our guy has been training well over this track. He loves this track, and [trainer] Tom Amoss has been getting him in perfect condition. He’s ready to go. I think we’ll outrun our odds.”

Favorites have won the Derby five straight years, but 50-1 long shots have won before (Mine That Bird in 2009 and Giacomo in 2005). Lone Sailor is the third horse Benson has sent to the Derby, following Mo Tom (eighth) and Tom’s Ready (12th) in 2016.