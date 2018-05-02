Steelers claim Jake Rodgers off waivers from Texans

Getty Images

The Steelers claimed offensive tackle Jake Rodgers off waivers Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Houston waived him Tuesday.

Rodgers, 25, signed with the Texans’ practice squad on December 21. Houston signed him to a reserve/futures contract after the season.

He has never played in a regular-season game.

The Falcons made Rodgers a seventh-round draft pick in 2015. Atlanta waived him before the regular season, and the Giants signed him to their practice squad late that season.

Rodgers also has spent time on the Chargers, Steelers and Panthers’ practice squads.