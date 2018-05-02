Steelers move Ryan Shazier to PUP list

Getty Images

It was made clear some time ago that linebacker Ryan Shazier would not play during the 2018 season as he continues to recover from last year’s spinal injury, but he remained on the team’s roster until Wednesday.

That’s when the Steelers announced that they have moved Shazier to the reserve/physically unable to perform list. Shazier’s salary of $8.5 million for 2018 is guaranteed.

The move comes less than a week after Shazier walked on the stage in Dallas with the help of his fiancee to announce Pittsburgh’s first-round pick.

“That’s a huge lift, for not only him, but for us,” General Manager Kevin Colbert said in a statement. “To see where he’s come from to where he is and knowing where he might be able to go, it’s beyond inspirational. It’s just exciting. It’s really exciting for him.”

The Steelers took safety Terrell Edmunds with that pick and are expected to use him in a variety of roles that could include some of what Shazier did on defense when he was healthy.