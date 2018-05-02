Stephen Jones: Cowboys support whatever decision Jason Witten makes

Getty Images

The Cowboys will give Jason Witten all the time he needs to make a decision on his future. Everyone expects the tight end to retire after 15 seasons and join Monday Night Football, but he has yet to make it official.

Witten has not shown up for voluntary offseason workouts at the team’s training facility this week after meeting with owner Jerry Jones on Friday.

The Cowboys continue patiently to wait for word.

“He wants to make the right decision here for himself and his family,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Wednesday, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “He needed his time. If it takes two more weeks, it takes two more weeks; if it takes a month, it takes a month. He deserves it, so he can make the best decision for Jason Witten.

“We have so much support for him. We want it to be right for him. We would love to have him be a Cowboy because of what he brings to the table. We are a better football team with him.”

While the Cowboys have made it known they want Witten to return for a 16th season, Stephen Jones said they are not trying to talk him into returning.

“We struggle with that,” Jones said. “You don’t want to talk someone into something. This is a tough game. I learned a lot from coach Bill Parcells. You have to be all in to play this game. You want to him to do what’s in the best interest of him and his family. We don’t need to be selfish.

“We support what’s best for him. We don’t need to be talking him into something. He knows we are a much better football team with him. We would love to have him. At the same time, we are going to be so supportive of him.”

Witten made 1,152 catches for 12,448 yards and 68 touchdowns in playing 239 of a possible 240 games in his career. The other tight ends on the Cowboys’ roster — Rico Gathers, Geoff Swaim, Blake Jarwin and fourth-round pick Dalton Schultz — have combined to make nine catches for 94 yards and no touchdowns in 29 career games.