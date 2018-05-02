Titans sign Kendrick Lewis

Getty Images

At a moment when teams around the league are stocking their roster with rookies, the Titans have added a veteran safety to the mix.

The Titans announced they have signed Kendrick Lewis, who took part in the team’s recent minicamp on a tryout basis, to a deal for the 2018 season. Safety Denzel Johnson has been dropped from the roster in a corresponding move.

Lewis was a fifth-round pick by the Chiefs in 2010 and spent four seasons in Kansas City before moving on to Houston in 2014. He spent the next two seasons with the Ravens and has been out of the league since they released him last year. He’s made 81 career starts and has 323 tackles, nine interceptions and seven forced fumbles.

The Titans have Kevin Byard and Jonathan Cyprien back from last season, but Da'Norris Searcy‘s departure has left an opening in the reserve ranks that Lewis will try to fill.