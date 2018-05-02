Washington adds three more undrafted wide receivers

Getty Images

Former Indiana wide receiver Simmie Cobbs and former San Diego State wide receiver Mikah Holder were part of a group of four undrafted rookies who signed with Washington on Monday and the team added three more wideouts to the roster on Tuesday.

The most productive of the new additions is Shay Fields, who caught 194 passes for 2,590 yards and 21 touchdowns over four years at the University of Colorado. He’s second in school history in career receiving yards.

The Redskins also signed former Nebraska wide receiver De’Mornay Pierson-El and former Alabama wideout Cam Sims. Washington also drafted Trey Quinn with the final pick in the draft, so there are going to be a lot of new faces vying for work at receiver this season.

Virginia defensive back Quin Blanding, Grambling running back Martez Carter, Pittsburgh tight end Matt Flanagan, Stony Brook tackle Timon Parris and TCU defensive back Ranthony Texada have also agreed to deals with the team.