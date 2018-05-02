Wednesday’s #PFTPM has Mike Maccagnan, Ian Rapoport

Getty Images

Another day, another edition of the #PFTPM podcast.

Today’s episode has a pair of interviews, plus plenty more. Conversations include one with Jets G.M. Mike Maccagnan, and one with Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

The second interview lasts a solid 40-45 minutes, primarily because I wanted to keep Rapoport on the line long enough for him to have to hang up on me abruptly. Alas, it never happened.

Here’s something that definitely needs to happen. You need to subscribe to the podcast, and you need to rate it and review it. This late-afternoon tour of the NFL will only become what it can become if the members of the @PFTPMPosse become more involved in actively supporting the show.