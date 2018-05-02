Willie Snead looking forward to “fresh start” with Ravens

Getty Images

The Ravens took their time deciding about making an offer to wide receiver Willie Snead before ultimately signing him to an offer sheet on the final day that restricted free agents were allowed to strike deals with new teams.

The Saints opted not to match that two-year deal, leaving Snead to move on to Baltimore late last month. Snead calls himself grateful for a “fresh start” after a rough 2017 season that saw him miss the first three games serving a suspension and then deal with a hamstring injury that kept him from resuming his role as a steady target for Drew Brees.

Snead wound up with just eight catches as he was unable to catch up to an offense that didn’t really need him.

“By the time I was in some kind of game shape, it was like Week 9 and we were on that roll, [winning eight] games in a row,” Snead said, via the Baltimore Sun. “It’s just hard to get back into the flow of things when Alvin Kamara is coming into his [own], Michael Thomas is making plays and Ted Ginn. They had their offense at that point. As a player that was in the offense and in the scheme heavily over the past two years, that was frustrating.”

Snead’s fresh start comes as part of a fresh start for the entire receiving group in Baltimore. John Brown and Michael Crabtree came as free agents and the Ravens drafted two more in an attempt to fix a weakness that grew to be a lot more than frustrating by the time the 2017 season was over.