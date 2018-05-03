A.J. Francis calls Redskins’ logo “racist”

Getty Images

Former Washington defensive tackle A.J. Francis didn’t waste any time ripping his former team after it cut him Monday. After he signed with the Giants, Francis took to Instagram for some parting shots at Washington.

Francis captioned a photo of himself laughing, writing, “When the team you were on didn’t appreciate you but the team you played against actually pays attention to the film.” He added several hashtags, including the dates of the Giants’ games against Washington as well as #AndYourLogoIsRacist.

Francis hosts a weekly wrestling podcast, and his Wednesday segment of “Jobbing Out” included more shots at his former team.

“Last Thursday, the day the draft was going to start, I had a meeting with Jim Tomsula, who is one of the best D-line coaches in the history of the league,” Francis said on his podcast, via the Washington Post. “He told me that going into OTAs, that he thought I should be the starting nose [tackle]. I balled out.

“. . . That whole situation was bungled. That whole situation was terrible. I am so grateful that I’m out of there, because they don’t care about the film. They don’t care about who can actually play football. They only care about themselves.”

Washington used first- and fifth-round picks on defensive tackles, prompting the roster moves Monday. Francis played six games last season after Washington promoted him to the active roster, and he made 18 tackles.