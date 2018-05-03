Arthur Blank: Matt Ryan “is getting what he earned”

Getty Images

Falcons owner Arthur Blank just wrote Matt Ryan an enormous check.

And because of the size of checks that he keeps depositing, he sounds all too happy to do it.

Blank told Chris Mortensen of ESPN that he was happy to hand his quarterback a five-year extension worth $30 million a year with $100 million guaranteed.

“Matt is getting what he has earned and we all know the marketplace for a great quarterback,” Blank said. “League revenues are up, club revenues are up, new stadiums and the players are the heart of the game. . . .

“So, yes, we were very generous with Matt and I think he’ll be able to feed those new twin babies. . . . Since we drafted him in 2008, he’s been the model face of the franchise, a great leader and he has embraced our values. He has led us on and off the field.”

Blank just opened his new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which cost an estimated $1.6 billion. Of that total, a reported $700 million was in public (i.e. taxpayer) money.

There’s no word at the moment as to whether he’s asking the city to kick on Ryan’s deal.