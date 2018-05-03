Browns waive Dominique Alexander, Darius Jackson

Getty Images

The Browns cleared a couple of spots on their roster for incoming rookies on Thursday.

The team announced that they have waived linebacker Dominique Alexander and running back Darius Jackson. That leaves them with 75 players before bringing in members of their rookie class.

Alexander was one of their undrafted signings in 2016 and he made the club as a defensive reserve and special teams regular. He played 14 games as a rookie and four more last season before landing on injured reserve in October. Alexander was waived with a failed physical designation.

Jackson was a Cowboys sixth-round pick in 2016 and spent most of the year on the active roster without playing in any games. He was cut to make room for Darren McFadden and claimed off waivers by the Browns. He didn’t get into any games for them either and then spent last season on injured reserve.