Bruce Arians joins Greg Gumbel, Trent Green in CBS booth

Former Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians has taken a television job in retirement.

CBS announced today that Arians will work in a three-man booth with Greg Gumbel and Trent Green this season. Jamie Erdahl will be the sideline reporter on the broadcasts.

“I always hoped that broadcasting would be an option after I retired from coaching as a way to stay involved with this great game,” Arians said in a statement. “I am thrilled to have that opportunity with such a class organization as CBS Sports.”

Last year Gumbel and Green were considered the No. 2 CBS team, behind Jim Nantz-Tony Romo and Ian Eagle-Dan Fouts.