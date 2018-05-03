Bucs expect to make “tough decisions” on offensive line

Getty Images

The Buccaneers signed center Ryan Jensen as a free agent this offseason in a move that will have a ripple effect on the offensive line.

With Jensen at center, the Buccaneers will move Ali Marpet to guard. He’ll join Evan Smith, third-round pick Alex Cappa and, once he’s cleared from a knee injury, J.R. Sweezy at that position. General Manager Jason Licht said that Sweezy’s recovery will force the Bucs to make some choices at the position.

“J.R. is rehabbing right now, and we’re going to see how that goes,” Licht said on WDAE, via the Tampa Bay Times. “He hasn’t been cleared. Hopefully he gets cleared by training camp and we will see how it goes then. You can’t have enough offensive linemen in my opinion, and right now, looks like we’re getting to the point where we have a few extra that we can make some decisions then, some tough decisions but some good decisions.”

Sweezy’s $6.5 million salary for 2018 isn’t guaranteed, which, healthy or not, would seem to put him at risk of being on the wrong side of one of those decisions coming down the line.