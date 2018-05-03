Carson Wentz plans to still be aggressive while being cognizant of protecting himself

Getty Images

It certainly doesn’t come as any surprise that Eagles head coach Doug Pederson wants to make sure his quarterback that was the MVP favorite entering the final month of last season is available and playing every Sunday. He won’t always have a backup capable of picking up the slack quite like Nick Foles managed to last season.

With that thought in mind, Wentz understands that he needs to do everything he can to ensure he remains healthy. The trick is walking that line while still playing with the aggressive edge that has made him the player he is.

“We’ve talked about it quite a bit,” Wentz said, via Sal Paolantonio of ESPN.com. “I think we’re all on the same page.

“I think there is always things I can learn from, ‘OK, maybe I shouldn’t have been so aggressive there.’ There is a time and a place for it. Injuries happen. I believe this one was kind of a freak incident and that is just part of the game. There is always a learning curve. But overall, as an aggressive player, I am not going to change in that sense, I am just going to keep learning. I’m going to be learning how to preserve myself, how to be smart, when to take those chances, when it’s worthwhile, it’s a constant learning throughout my career, but it’s definitely something I am taking seriously at the same time.”

While Wentz’s knee injury last December against the Los Angeles Rams was a rather fluke non-contact injury as he planted to dive for the end zone, he was still putting himself in a vulnerable position diving headfirst between a pair of defenders. Wentz did take numerous shots last year and has the mobility to create yards on his own when opportunities are presented to him. The trick is finding the balance of avoiding the big hits – like Russell Wilson manages to do with the Seattle Seahawks – as opposed to taking numerous shots – like Robert Griffin III did in Washington before injuries piled up.