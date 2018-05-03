Chiefs cut a pair of players

Getty Images

The Chiefs traded for a tight end on Wednesday and released one on Thursday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that the Chiefs have released Orson Charles. They acquired Randall Telfer in a trade with the Browns on Wednesday that sent linebacker Dadi Nicolas to Cleveland.

Charles played in five games for the Chiefs last season and caught two passes for 53 yards. Charles entered the league as a Bengals fourth-round pick in 2012 and played 29 games for them over the next two seasons. He also played in two games for the Lions in 2016.

The Chiefs also waived defensive tackle Josh Augusta. Augusta signed a future contract with the team in January after failing to make the Patriots out of camp last summer.