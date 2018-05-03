Chris Ballard: Andrew Luck using doubt as motivation

AP

The Colts have been steadfast about their confidence in quarterback Andrew Luck‘s return to action and return to form this season, but his extended layoff with a right shoulder injury has not created the same feeling in other corners of the football world.

That’s not a secret to the Colts or to Luck and General Manager Chris Ballard thinks those doubts will prove to be a good thing for the quarterback.

“I think he’s got a little bit of a chip on his shoulder to prove some people and naysayers wrong,” Ballard said on SiriusXM NFL Radio with Bill Polian and Alex Marvez. “That’s a beautiful thing with a quarterback that I think is top five in this league.”

Ballard did his part to help Luck by picking a pair of offensive linemen early in the first two rounds of the draft and four skill position players later in the process. When Luck will be able to do everything on the field with those new teammates remains unclear — Ballard said he hopes “we’ll be ready to roll come training camp” — and Luck will be able to keep building that chip until that point comes.