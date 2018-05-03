Cowboys willing, excited to go young at quarterback

Getty Images

Some teams will talk about going young at a certain positions, but the Cowboys have taken it to the extreme.

During an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Cowboys executive Stephen Jones said he’s comfortable with the young group he has, which is coached by another youngster.

With former quarterback Kellen Moore (29) taking over as quarterbacks coach, he’ll oversee a group that includes Dak Prescott (24), Cooper Rush (24), and fifth-round draft pick Mike White (23).

“[White’s] got some serious arm talent,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “As I said, we’ve got a young quarterback coach in Kellen Moore. That quarterback room may be as young as any in the league. That is the direction we want to go. I don’t see us adding a veteran type quarterback. We’re going to let Cooper [Rush] and Mike really compete there, and push Dak in terms of getting his competitive juices flowing.

“I’m thrilled with that group of guys and look forward to seeing it play out. He’s got some sneaky mobility on top of the fact. He’s very accurate and certainly a competitor. It’ll be a fun room to watch evolve over time.”

Of course, a declaration to go young is handy, in case anyone asks why they haven’t signed some particular veteran quarterback. But unless a veteran can replicate Prescott’s skill set and run the same offense, there’s not much practical use for having an old guy for the sake of an old guy.