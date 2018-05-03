Derrick Johnson visiting the Raiders

May 3, 2018
The Raiders could be returning the favor for the Chiefs drafting their G.M.’s son.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, former Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson is visiting the Raiders today.

The Chiefs released Johnson in February, and he insisted he wasn’t ready to retire. The 35-year-old hasn’t visited or met with anyone (that we’ve heard of) since, but the Raiders obviously feel like they could use some experience inside.

The Chiefs drafted Kahlil McKenzie in the sixth round, commencing some good-natured (we think) trash talk between the AFC West rivals, and Johnson switching sides in the rivalry after 13 seasons won’t do anything to slow that down.

  1. Great leverage move by Raiders. If they are or aren’t interested in DJ, it could reduce the price of Bowman’s return to the Silver and Black. Raiders can use them against each other to price the other down. Either way, the Raiders get a sure tackling leader on the defensive side of the ball.

  2. Why omg please no.

    Bowman actually played well and stayed healthy why is Gruden doing this to the team?

    I have a ton of respect for Johnson, even as a Raiders fan, hes been holding down the division and that defense for years but hes clearly done, While Bowman still has good football in him still.

    Hire him as a coach but not our starting MLB.

