Derrick Johnson visiting the Raiders

The Raiders could be returning the favor for the Chiefs drafting their G.M.’s son.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, former Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson is visiting the Raiders today.

The Chiefs released Johnson in February, and he insisted he wasn’t ready to retire. The 35-year-old hasn’t visited or met with anyone (that we’ve heard of) since, but the Raiders obviously feel like they could use some experience inside.

The Chiefs drafted Kahlil McKenzie in the sixth round, commencing some good-natured (we think) trash talk between the AFC West rivals, and Johnson switching sides in the rivalry after 13 seasons won’t do anything to slow that down.