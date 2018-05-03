Eagles reworked Timmy Jernigan’s deal after back injury

Getty Images

Eagles defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan‘s availability for the start of the 2018 season is in doubt after he had back surgery to repair a herniated disc that comes with a 4-6 month recovery timeline.

The injury came a few months after Jernigan signed a four-year extension with the Eagles and the fact that he was hurt while working out on his own could have led the Eagles to release him without forking over any of the money. They’ve come up with a different solution, however.

ESPN reports that Jernigan and the Eagles have agreed on a revised contract. Jernigan will still be guaranteed $3 million for the 2018 season, but will no longer have $11 million in guaranteed money coming his way in 2019. The final three years of the deal — the $12 million a year Jernigan was set to earn in 2019 and 2020 was never guaranteed — will now be option years.

Jernigan was acquired by the Eagles in a trade with the Ravens last year and played a starting role up front for the Super Bowl LII champs.