Eagles’ Timmy Jernigan may miss start of regular season after back surgery

Getty Images

Eagles defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan had back surgery this week, and it probably won’t be healed in time for the start of the regular season.

Jernigan is expected to miss four to six months, according to ESPN.

The Eagles’ first regular-season game is on September 6, so if he’s fully recovered on the most optimistic side of that 4-6 month estimate, he’d be healed just three days before the season opener. That makes it seem likely that he’ll miss at least part of the regular season.

Last year Jernigan started every regular season game except the Eagles’ meaningless Week 17 game, and he started all three postseason games as well.

Jernigan signed a four-year, $48 million contract extension in November, but the low guarantees on the contract mean he’s not necessarily safe in Philadelphia for long.