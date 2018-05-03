ESPN says ESPN has nothing to say about ESPN’s report of Jason Witten joining ESPN

Getty Images

The dog is chasing its tail or the snake is eating its tail or choose your own metaphor containing the word tail.

Via TheBigLead.com, ESPN has shared with its audience that ESPN has nothing to say about the report from ESPN that Cowboys tight end Jason Witten will be joining ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

“No comment from ESPN on this report, says the ESPN anchor,” Bob Ley said on Outside the Lines.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen and ESPN’s Todd Archer than appeared on the ESPN show and explained that Witten would be joining ESPN, citing unnamed sources, of course.

Here’s the reality: If this wasn’t 100-percent dead-on-balls-accurate, ESPN wouldn’t be allowing its employees to broadcast and repeat this news on ESPN’s air. The fact that the ESPN report even exists serves as confirmation from ESPN of its accuracy.

If not, things will be pretty awkward at ESPN.