Giants add Orion Stewart to secondary

The Giants have added another player to the group of defensive backs trying for a roster spot this year.

The team announced that they have signed safety Orion Stewart to a contract.

Stewart went undrafted out of Oregon last year and signed with the Broncos. He spent the preseason in Denver and then moved on to the Bills practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster. He moved on to the Redskins practice squad in December and was released by Washington in April.

The Giants signed former Dolphin Michael Thomas to go with Landon Collins and Darian Thompson at safety and added several cornerbacks in free agency, but did not draft any defensive backs last week.