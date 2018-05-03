Jason Witten leaving Cowboys, joining ESPN

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 3, 2018, 8:13 AM EDT
AP

Jason Witten is exiting the playing field and entering the broadcast booth.

ESPN reports that Witten has agreed to become an analyst on Monday Night Football. ESPN previously reported that Witten was likely to make the move but hadn’t officially decided. Now it appears to be official.

Witten, who will turn 36 on Sunday, is still a good enough player that the Cowboys were hoping to keep him. But his production declined last year, and his 63 catches for 560 yards were his lowest totals since he became the Cowboys’ starting tight end in 2004.

It’s the second straight season that a Cowboys player has retired and gone into the broadcast booth. Last year, Witten’s friend and longtime teammate Tony Romo retired after the Cowboys released him and took a job with CBS, where he got rave reviews as an analyst. ESPN can only hope Witten is as successful — and the Cowboys can only hope to identify a young tight end who replaces Witten as well as Dak Prescott has replaced Romo.

12 responses to “Jason Witten leaving Cowboys, joining ESPN

  3. Sweet diversity hire. Hopefully Kaepernick sues them for colluding against his amazing broadcasting career.

  5. amaf21 says:
    May 3, 2018 at 8:14 am
    sorry cowboys fan you just lost your best player

    ———————

    Ya, cuz 21,77,72,70,90, and 50 are scrubs.

  8. ESPN can only hope Witten is as successful — and the Cowboys can only hope to identify a young tight end who replaces Witten as well as Dak Prescott has replaced Romo.

    ————————————————————————-

    I would hope they were looking for a better replacement than Dak was. However, if what you say is true, any street free agent will do.

  9. Good luck Mr. Witten. IMO you should’ve gone with the other broadcasting offer. ESPN is going down fast due to their abhorrent political views. I guess their target demographic are Cowboys fans, the pro-criminal crowd, and dictator-loving/U.S. hating socialists.
    Fox Sports helped the NFL draft ratings, and broadcasts NFC games. They don’t have crazy political views. Therefore I’m surprised that Witten didn’t go to Fox.

  12. Classy dude…I know it had to be hard on him watching the locker room dynamic switch up on him…he just showed up and worked and was the consummate professional…if you show up like he did you’ll leave the game on your own terms which alot of folks can’t claim

