John Schneider says his sense is Earl Thomas “wants to be here”

Seahawks General Manager John Schneider said two weeks ago he has received assurances from Earl Thomas‘ representation that the safety won’t hold out. Schneider repeated in a radio appearance Thursday that he doesn’t expect Thomas to try to force his way out of town.

“My sense is that he wants to be here,” Schenider said on 710 ESPN Seattle, via Jessamyn McIntyre. “I haven’t got that sense from his agents at all.”

Thomas remains absent from the team’s voluntary workouts.

He currently is scheduled to make $8.5 million in base salary before becoming a free agent in 2019.

The Cowboys called the Seahawks during the draft about trading for Thomas, but the teams couldn’t come to terms on a deal. Dallas reportedly still has interest.