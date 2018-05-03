Les Snead: We want Brandin Cooks around for a long time

Getty Images

The Rams traded for a wide receiver in 2017, but Sammy Watkins‘ stay with the team was a brief one as he left for the Chiefs as a free agent in March.

General Manager Les Snead said Thursday that the team hopes to avoid a repeat with the wide receiver they acquired in a trade this year. Brandin Cooks is in the final year of his deal and Snead told Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio that talks about a new one have started.

“We’ve been in discussions with his agents and they’re well aware we want to get something done,” Snead said. “We do think he’s a perfect fit for us. We want to make sure that he’s around, and around for a long time. We also have some other contracts we need to deal with over the next month, two months.”

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald is the most pressing of those other contract issues and Snead said that the team does have a timetable in mind for ending his multi-year push for a new deal. Snead didn’t share the details of that timetable during his appearance, but finally getting it out of the way would make it easier to start planning for how to tackle the other ones currently on the table.