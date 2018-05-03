Lions rework Akeem Spence’s contract

Getty Images

The Lions created a little cap space after the draft, and gave a player some incentive to perform.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Lions agreed to restructure the contract of defensive tackle Akeem Spence.

His base salary is dropping from $3.15 million to $2.575 million, with some incentives added back in to allow him to recoup some of the money. It cleared $500,000 in cap space.

The Lions signed Spence to a three-year, $10.5 million deal last offseason to add some heft to the middle of their line.