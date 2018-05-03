Luke Kuechly’s shoulder well enough to carry clubs

AP

Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly won’t be participating in any on-field work in OTAs later this month, but he was able to get 18 holes in yesterday — in a manner of speaking.

Kuechly was caddying for Greg Olsen in the Wells Fargo Championship pro-am, and was sufficiently healthy to carrying a heavy bag of clubs.

“It’s just a bummer that you’re not going to be able to do a lot of the OTA stuff. I think that part’s fun. You get to get out there and compete with the guys,” Kuechly said, via Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer. “But it’s good to learn and watch from a distance, and help other guys out and get a new perspective on what the defense looks like. Just got to take advantage of it a different way.”

Kuechly had surgery in February to repair the labrum in his right shoulder. He had the same surgery two years ago after the Super Bowl on his left shoulder. That year, he missed all of OTAs but was ready for training camp, and the hope is that the timeline is the same.

“I feel good, shoulder feels good,” he said. “I haven’t done a whole lot on the field yet, but it’s gonna be fine.”

Getting the former defensive player of the year ready will be important for the Panthers, since he’ll be playing without running mate Thomas Davis (PED suspension) for the first month of the season.