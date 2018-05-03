Man killed, dumped on roadside in apparent retaliation for shooting death of Carlos Gray

AP

The death of former Green Bay Packers defensive end Carlos Gray has now led to another person losing their life.

According to Jay Reeves of the Associated Press, the bullet-riddle body of a man, 21-year old Darryl Thomas, was found dumped on the side of the road near Birmingham, Ala. on Wednesday. Authorities say the death is being viewed as retribution for Gray’s shooting death late Monday night inside his home.

Thomas and another man were reportedly kidnapped on Tuesday morning following Gray’s death Monday night. The second man managed to escape custody and report the event to police claiming the two were kidnapped at gunpoint by several men.

Officers found weapons, digital scales and marijuana inside the residence. Gray had pleaded guilty to a marijuana possession charge last year and authorities suspected his death was drug-related.