Matt Ryan agrees to massive extension with the Falcons

AP

The NFL now has a $30 million a year quarterback. And it’s not Aaron Rodgers.

According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN, the Falcons have agreed to a new five-year extension with quarterback Matt Ryan, which hits a new benchmark for annual average, and includes $100 million guaranteed.

That surpasses the three-year, $84 million deal (all guaranteed) Kirk Cousins just got from the Vikings, but will be surpassed again when the Packers eventually pay their quarterback.

Ryan was entering the final year of his contract, and the lack of an extension kept them from doing much in free agency earlier this offseason.