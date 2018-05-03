Mike Maccagnan spent two years watching Sam Darnold before picking him

AP

The Jets will get their first look at quarterback Sam Darnold on their field this week when they hold their rookie minicamp, but General Manager Mike Maccagnan has spent a lot of time watching Darnold on other fields.

Maccagnan was a guest on PFT Live Thursday and answered a question about how long he’s been watching Darnold with an eye on potentially bringing him to the Jets.

“Probably about two years ago. With quarterbacks, you don’t control who comes out early and I have no influence from that standpoint. It’s a very important position. Every time you get a chance to see players … With quarterbacks you start that process very early. It’s such a difficult position to play, every opportunity you get to see them and get a feel for them.”

Maccagnan said earlier this week that Darnold will get “every opportunity” to earn the starting job heading into the season and Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that the team is expected to employ a similar blueprint to last summer. That’s when Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty got the lion’s share of preseason work while Josh McCown took a backseat until it became clear he was the best choice for the job.

After all the scouting and all the picks they gave up to get Darnold, one would think Maccagnan and the Jets hope that it isn’t so easy to reach that conclusion this time around.