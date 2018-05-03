Next up in quarterback contracts: Aaron Rodgers

Getty Images

Thursday began with Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst explaining on PFT Live that quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ new contract was being delayed in part due to other quarterback contracts that had yet to be negotiated. By the end of Thursday, the most prominent quarterback entering the last year of his contract got his new deal.

This means that Rodgers has his new floor; basically, whatever Ryan actually has gotten. The details still haven’t emerged, but if the deal is worth $30 million per year in new money, that’s what Rodgers will be targeting.

Of course, there’s a fundamental difference between new money and total value at signing, which will make a full analysis of Ryan’s new deal and Rodgers’ eventual deal critical.

For now, we’ll wait for the Ryan numbers and, inevitably, the Rodgers dollars.