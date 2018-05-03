NFL wants to look into departure of Russ Brandon

Getty Images

The Bills made a rapid move, and the NFL wants to catch up with what happened.

Via the Associated Press, the league wants to take a look at the circumstances of the departure of president Russ Brandon this week, saying they’d: “make a decision in the next few days about what, if any, further steps we will take.”

Brandon resigned abruptly after allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a team employee, and reports that he may not have been forthright with co-owner Kim Pegula when confronted about the charges.

The league’s already conducting an investigation of misconduct by soon-to-be-former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson, who put his team up for sale after a report in Sports Illustrated outlining charges of sexual and racial harassment in the workplace.

They haven’t updated that one in the months since beginning the investigation began, so the idea of turning things around quickly in Buffalo seems unusual.