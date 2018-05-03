Orlando’s AAF franchise hires Tim Ruskell as G.M.

Getty Images

The Orlando franchise of the Alliance of American Football has a coach in Steve Spurrier. It now has a General Manager.

The AAF announced on Thursday that Tim Ruskell will serve as the team’s G.M.

Ruskell has 35 years of experience in football, serving as G.M. of the Seahawks from 2005 through 2009. The Seahawks made it to the Super Bowl in his first season on the job.

Veteran NFL personnel executive Bill Kuharich also has been hired by the Orlando franchise, as V.P. of player personnel. The AAF plans to launch in 2019, as a developmental league with a 10-week season in the spring.