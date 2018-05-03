Packers GM expects new Aaron Rodgers contract soon

Getty Images

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst believes a new contract with quarterback Aaron Rodgers will get done.

Gutekunst said this morning on PFT Live that he sees no reason that the Packers and Rodgers won’t come to terms.

“Both sides are working towards it and we’re confident we’ll come to an agreement soon,” he said.

Although some are wondering why, if both sides are working on it, a deal isn’t done yet, Gutekunst said that both sides might wait to see if other quarterbacks get new deals, and if so how those deals are structured. The Falcons have acknowledged they’re working on a new contract for Matt Ryan, and the Patriots may give Tom Brady a new contract as well. But Gutekunst didn’t seem to think anything elsewhere would prevent a deal from getting done in Green Bay.

“We’re pretty confident that this is something that’s taking its normal course, its normal time,” he said.

Rodgers has two years left on his current deal at about $21 million a year, which is a bargain rate for a player of Rodgers’ caliber, given what lesser quarterbacks are making. If the Packers wanted to play hardball with him, they could force him to play out those two years, then franchise him once his contract expires. The only way for Rodgers to play hardball in return would be to threaten not to play at all.

Gutekunst, however, doesn’t see that happening. He expects a deal to get done.